The Ultimate Guide at Toys R Us features hot deals ahead of Black Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- If you're looking to skip those Black Friday lines but still get the best deals, Toys R Us may be able to help you out.

The toy store super chain rolled out their pre-Black Friday sales back in October. It's part of The Ultimate Guide, which features the hottest toys on the market, trends and holiday sales.

You can take advantage of the deals until November 18.

If you want a first-hand look at the most sought-after toys ahead of Black Friday, there's good news: Toys R Us will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving for 30-straight hours of holiday shopping.

Looking for a sneak peek? Check out a preview, above this story.

Meantime, for other holiday/Black Friday deals, click HERE.