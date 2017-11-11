St. Matthew’s Church in North Royalton heavily damaged by fire

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze that ripped through Saint Matthew the Evangelist Church in North Royalton Saturday morning.

It happened at around 9 a.m. at the church on Albion Road, when someone inside called to report the fire.

North Royalton Fire Chief Robert Chegan says firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the church. The blaze was knocked down quickly and under control within 30 min, Chegan said.

Crews from Strongsville, Parma, Broadview Heights, and Seven Hills came to assist North Royalton fire.

No one was hurt, but the building sustained significant damage.

Officials are still investigating the cause.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story, as they become available.