Sign of the season: Christmas tree arrives in Rockefeller Center

NEW YORK - A true sign that the holiday season is right around the corner: the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrived in NYC Saturday.

The tree is a 12-ton, 75-foot-tall Norway Spruce. It grew in State College, Pennsylvania and was cut down Thursday for the ride into midtown Manhattan. It will be calling the spot right next to the Center's famous skating rink home for the holiday season.

Eventually, the tree will be dressed in holiday finery of over 50-thousand lights. The official lighting will be November 29th. The tree will stay in New York until January 7th. After it's taken down, it will be cut into lumber which will be donated to Habitat for Humanity.

The first official Rockefeller Center tree lighting took place in 1933. The idea for a tree at the center came about after construction workers building the skyscraper there put a Christmas tree on top of the building's frame in 1931. They hoped to cheer up New Yorkers during the depression.