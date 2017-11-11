Mostly cloudy for Sunday, showers moving in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - YES, IT’S C-O-L-D!!! In fact, there were many places between Cleveland and Boston that keep track of temperatures that have NEVER experienced this cold of morning low on November 11th (goes back to the 1870s!)

The official records broken (record lows of November 11th in weather history): Cleveland at 20° (previous record 21° 1957), Youngstown at 13° (previous record 21° 1957/1952), and Erie, PA at 19° (previous record of 24° 1933).

Temperatures are recovering from the deep chill this weekend but rather slowly.

We are also keeping a close eye on a major storm system for next weekend. Cold air seems to reload heading into Thanksgiving Week!