Congratulations to Wadsworth's Joey Baughman who is this year's H. Jacks Plumbing & Heating Player of the Year! Joey put up over 2,000 yards passing 1,000 yards on the ground scoring more than 50 total touchdowns. He was one of 8 finalists for our Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year! Congratulations Joey!

