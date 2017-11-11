FNTD Playoff Edition: Eagles & Rockets Soar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PJ Ziegler began his chilly night in Strongsville where the Avon Eagles beat the Highland Hornets 28-10. Avon didn't get it's first lead of the game until the third quarter when Nick Perusek scored from five yards out. Perusek finished the night with 42 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. Eagles quarterback Ryan Maloy finished the night 19 of 25 for 183 yards. Hornets quarterback Matthew Earnest finished the night 11 of 20 for 174 yards and an interception.

Avon will face the Olmsted Falls Bulldogs next week.

PJ then headed to North Royalton where the Bay Rockets stayed perfect on the season winning 21-7 over the Padua Bruins. Running back Trey Psota scored two touchdowns and also had an interception. Psota finished the night with 149 yards on 28 carries.

Pauda lost their starting quarterback Kevin Peterson in the second quarter due to injury.

Bay will face Toledo Central Catholic next week.

