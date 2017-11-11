Dozens gather to search for missing Massillon mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON--It has been more than two months since Massillon mother, Christine Slinger, 27, went missing and search crews are still hoping to find any trace of her.

On Saturday, dozens gathered for an hours long search led by a national organization of helpers to try and find her.

More than thirty people rode ATV's and walked, combing areas in and around Massillon. The hope, like searches of the past, is to find anything that can lead to Slinger's whereabouts.

"We want to bring her home for her daughter, we owe that to her," said Dave Rader, with the Ohio chapter of Texas Equusearch.

Rader, leading the search, works with the national search and rescue non-profit that has worked on high profile cases like Natalee Holloway and Caylee Anthony.

The Ohio chapter was sought out by Slinger's family to help with the police effort to find their loved one.

"We were looking for seclusion of course, where you could hide a body, it was basically off I-77, of some of the exits," Rader said.

Authorities say the last place Christine Slinger was seen was at her Hilton Street NW home in Massillon. They said she was seen being picked up by her daughter's father.

"She was last seen with the father of their child and as we know he committed suicide two days after she went missing," Rader said.

Since August 20th, there has been an active investigation and so many unanswered questions.

Slinger's case was even featured on Fox 8's Missing segment.

Even though Slinger has not been found, Rader tells Fox 8, he won't give up.

"2600 people go missing a day in this country, people don't understand that."

For Rader and Saturday's volunteers, searching for the missing is a mission and a calling.