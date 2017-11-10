× Woman charged in Euclid hit-and-run crash that seriously injured 9-year-old girl

EUCLID, Ohio — A woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a little girl.

Police say on on November 9, at shortly before 7 a.m., a 9-year-old was struck by a car on Babbitt Road.

The vehicle then took off and did not stop, according to Euclid police.

The child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A short time later, police found the suspect’s vehicle at a nearby gas station.

A short time later, Lacynthia A. Tidmore, 23, of Cleveland, contacted police and made arrangements to turn herself in at the police department.

Later that day, Tidmore turned herself in. She was charged with felony hit-skip and was arraigned where bond was set at $5,000. Additional charges will likely follow, according to Euclid police.

The condition of the child is still critical. Police ask that you keep the child and her family in your thoughts and prayers.

41.597610 -81.516098