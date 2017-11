Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Our first real blast of winter weather has stirred up the waves on Lake Erie.

A FOX-8 camera captured huge waves crashing along the shore at the E. 55th St. Marina.

The waves were causing water to splash onto I-90 westbound near the E. 55th St. exit.

That lead to some slick spots. ODOT is monitoring the roads and has salted the area several times.

