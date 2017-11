BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two people were hurt after a crash early Friday morning on Interstate 480 eastbound.

It happened just east of the Jennings Freeway.

The crash involved one car, which flipped onto its roof.

The highway was closed at the Jennings Freeway, but it has since reopened.

According to police, a 25-year-old driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition. A 20-year-old passenger was also taken to the hospital.

