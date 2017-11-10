× Show Info: November 10, 2017

Pot Stickers

Lee Negrelli from Wild Spork showed Natalie how to make pot stickers. You can find the recipe for her peanut dipping sauce by clicking here. Visit Wild Spork on Facebook to find out where the food truck will be next.

Decorate for the season with Heritage Farms

David stopped by Heritage Farms in Peninsula. They specialize in Christmas trees and holiday greens. Opening weekend is November 18th & 19th. http://heritagefarms.com/

Shop local in Peninsula

Another great stop is Peninsula is Trail Mix. November 16th from 5-8p is the Pre-Holiday Member Sale & Gathering. If you join the Conservancy, you’ll save 25% off your purchases that night. www.conservancyforcvnp.org

Weekend Comedy

Johnny Sialiano and Vincent Pastore from the Fuhgeddaboutit Comedy Tour stopped by the studio to preview their weekend show. You can catch them tonight and tomorrow night at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park. For tickets, click here.

Thanksgiving Flowers

Will Lynch, floral designer from Lynch Designs shared some of his beautiful creations. www.lynchdesignflorist.com

Vera’s Bakery

All week long, we highlighted stands from the West Side Market. Today, Natalie sampled the sweets at Vera’s Bakery. www.WestSideMarket.org.