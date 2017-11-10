Restaurant adds automatic gratuity to bills of kids, teens

WAYNE, New Jersey — A restaurant in New Jersey has added an 18 percent gratuity to the checks for kids and teens.

Wayne Patch reports that the new tax only applies to kids who go to the restaurant without their parents.

The restaurant’s lawyer says large groups of kids come in to eat and don’t leave a tip, which isn’t fair to wait staff.

Parents of the kids, however, say their children are being unfairly targeted.

Restaurant-goers also point out that gratuity is optional for all other diners.

Read more here.