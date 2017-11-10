O.J. Simpson banned from Cosmopolitan hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — O.J. Simpson was thrown out and banned from the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

According to KVVU, TMZ reported it happened after reportedly becoming “wasted” and “unruly.”

TMZ also said Simpson had been visiting the property frequently since he was released from prison.

On Wednesday, Simpson was at the property and became drunk and disruptive at the Clique Bar, according to TMZ. Simpson was “angry at hotel staff and glasses broke at the bar.”

Malcolm Lavergne, O.J.’s lawyer said most of TMZ’s story was false.

“The casino itself, they won’t comment on why they banned Mr. Simpson which I projected that they would do, but they were just saying these were wild reports. So everything other than Mr. Simpson being trespassed from property are just false. They just exercised their right to ban him,” Lavergne said.

He advised O.J. to report to his parole officer Thursday following the prior nights incident.

“I was like, ‘Mr. Simpson, get on the phone call your parole officer get out ahead of this and let them deal with this. That’s what happened; they came out they tested him, talked to the Cosmopolitan, it’s a non-issue at this point,” he said.

According to Simpson’s parole restrictions, if he were to drink to excess or have a blood alcohol content of .08, or higher then he would be violating parole in Nevada.

It is unknown what his blood alcohol content was on the night of the incident, but Lavergne denies his client was drunk.

He said TMZ’s report was a personal hit against O.J.

“When there’s an allegation made of drunkenness, ok one of the terms of his parole is he can’t drink to excess, that’s why TMZ put it like that and I think that’s pretty malicious of them,” he said.

