New Details: Cedar Point gives update on timeline for new Steel Vengeance coaster

SANDUSKY, Ohio — While the track may be completed, there’s still a lot of work to do on Cedar Point’s newest coaster, the Steel Vengeance.

Cedar Point posted a video to YouTube Thursday with an update on the record-breaking ride.

According to the video, the ride’s control and electrical systems must still be finished, along with the brakes, which are being developed off-site.

The actual trains are old-Western in appearance, with old-style rivets with a “steel on wood” theme.

The park is scheduled to start testing after the trains arrive in the early part of April, temperature-permitting.

If it’s not warm enough, the testing will be delayed.

It’s the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid coaster in the world, and will reach speeds of up to 74 mph.

At more than 200 feet tall, the amusement park says the new hybrid design combines a steel running track on a massive wooden structure that provides an extremely smooth and comfortable ride while enabling the coaster’s trains to perform maneuvers previously unheard of on a wooden roller coaster.

