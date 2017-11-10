Missing: Paris Johnson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Paris Johnson, 18, was last seen on Christmas Eve of 2015. She was wearing black pants, a black hoodie and royal blue tennis shoes. She usually wears glasses but didn't have them on the day she went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5118.

