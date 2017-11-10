Local middle school cancels D.C. trip due to safety concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio-- The North Ridgeville Middle School has cancelled this year's 8th grade trip to Washington, D.C. out of safety concerns.

Parents told FOX 8 this is a trip kids look forward to all year.

"They loved it," said Rickie Stachowiak, whose two kids are now in high school.

"I mean, you talk about it all year long, you know; that's the last trip," she continued.

Students and parents got the news in an email from the principal this week. The email explained that in light of the recent tragic mass shootings in Texas and Las Vegas, as well as the truck attack in New York City, the trip would be cancelled.

Stachowiak said cancelling was not the right move.

"Crime happens everywhere, so we keep them home and just home school everyone? I mean, I understand the metropolitan areas are a bigger target, but I don't think we can live under a rock and not live our lives," she said.

The email says the risk in a trip to the nation's capital is not worth the potential tragedy.

"I get it why they would cancel it; I would be afraid to send my child too with all the terrorist things going on," said Megan Matos.

Matos is a mom and also a former North Ridgeville student. She understands the decision but is also torn because the trip was so valuable to her.

"When I was in 8th grade we did go to Washington, D.C. for three days and it was a wonderful experience. We had a great time. We saw the White House, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, things that everybody should experience," she said.

The principal told parents in the email that the decision was not an easy one but they believe it was the correct one.

"Of course I don't want anything to happen to them but they should have that opportunity to go and experience other places," said Stachowiak.