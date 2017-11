Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- If you like to snack late a night, you might want to think twice before you open the frig.

Heart surgeon Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, shared the highlights of a new study with Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer that puts the spotlight on late-night snackers.

