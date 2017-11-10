× Honoring Our Brave: Full list of Veterans Day 2017 freebies, discounts

This Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11th, 2017, restaurants, stores and other establishments all across the country and Northeast Ohio are thanking our military. Many are offering special discounts, free meals or free admission to veterans and members of the military.

***Most businesses require proof of military service, and the deals include participating locations only. It’s recommended you call specific locations to make sure they are taking part in the promotions.***

Restaurants:

Applebees: Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal from a limited menu on Veteran’s Day. Proof of service is required.

Baker’s Square: Veterans and active-duty military get a free breakfast on Veterans Day. Show military ID. More here.

Bar Louie: Veterans and active military can get a free burger or flatbread with military ID on Veterans Day. More here.

Bob Evans: Veterans and active duty military personnel will get the choice of one of six free meals at all Bob Evans restaurants on Veterans Day. Guests must provide proof of service or wear a military uniform to the restaurant. For more info, click here.

Boston Market: Veterans can buy one meal and drink and get one free with a printable coupon from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12. Coupon here.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small traditional boneless wings and a side of fries for active and retired service members on Veterans Day. ID or military uniform required. More here.

Carrabba’s: Veterans and active military members can get a free appetizer with the purchase of an entree and a beverage.

Chili’s: Veterans and active military can get a free entree on Veterans Day.

Cracker Barrel: Military members and veterans can get a complimentary piece of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca Cola Cake on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’ on Nov. 10 for military personnel from 5 a.m. to noon. More here.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Anyone with military ID will be offered a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11. For more, click here.

Eat’n Park: All active and former U.S. military personnel will get a special 10 percent discount for the entire month of November. Proof of service is required. For more, click here.

Famous Dave’s: Free ‘Two-Meat Salute’ for former and current military with proof of military service on Veterans Day. More here.

Friendly’s: Free ‘Big-Two-Do’ breakfast or free burger on Veterans Day with military ID.

Golden Corral: Veterans and active duty members can get a free thank you dinner on Nov. 13 during Golden Corral’s Military Appreciation Night. More here.

Hard Rock Rocksino: All veterans and active duty military personnel who present their military ID on Veterans Day will receive a free buffet from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and a 15 percent discount at the Rock Shop. For more, click here.

Hooter’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military members on Veterans Day. Proof of military service required. More here.

Houlihan’s: Veterans and active duty military can get a complimentary meal on Nov. 11.

Graeter’s: All scoop shops will give free sundaes to military veterans.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans can get a free lunch combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Veteran’s Day. More here.

Macaroni Grill: Veterans and active duty members can get a free ‘Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs & Spaghetti’ on Veterans Day with military ID. More here.

O’Charley’s: Free meal for veterans and active duty military on Nov. 11 with military ID or proof of service.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a special menu for active duty military and military veterans on Veterans Day.

Outback Steakhouse: Free Bloomin’ Onion and beverage on Nov. 11. They can also receive a 20 percent discount off their check from Nov. 12 through Nov. 16.

Panera: Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘You-Pick’Two’ on Nov. 10.

Red Robin: Veterans and active duty military can get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Fries on Veterans Day with proof of service. More here.

Ruby Tuesday: Free appetizer for veterans, active duty and reserve service members on Veterans Day with military ID. More here.

Spaghetti Warehouse: From Nov. 10 through Nov. 12, restaurants will offer a buy one entree, get one free coupon offer and is encouraging guests to invite a veteran or military member to lunch or dinner. For more, click here.

Texas Roadhouse: Free lunch for active, former or retired military with military ID on Veterans Day. More here.

TGI Friday’s: GI Free 1/2 rack of big ribs or any entree up to $12 for all veterans on Veterans Day. Runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. More here.

Retailers/Other Services:

Akron Zoo: Veterans can get free admission into the zoo with a valid military ID on Veteran’s Day. Immediate family members can receive 50 percent off admission. For more, click here.

Great Clips: Free haircut for veterans and military members on Veterans Day. Or, they can receive a free haircut card to use at a later date. Also, non-military customers who get a cut on Veterans Day can receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Kwik Car Wash: Veterans and military members can get a free inside/outside car cleaning along with morning donuts and hot dogs/cokes for the rest of the day on Veterans Day.

Lowe’s: Ten percent off to active duty and veterans after enrollment in the discount program.

Red Roof Inn: Forty percent off the room rate for online bookings for active duty and retired military through Nov. 22. Good for stays through the end of February 2018.

Red’s Hall of Fame & Museum in Cincinnati: All veterans and active military members get complimentary general admission with military ID from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12.

Sheetz: Veterans and active duty military can get a free meal and a free car wash on Nov. 11.

Remington College: Veterans can get a free service at the Cleveland campus, 14801 Broadway Ave., during the whole month of November. Services include a haircut, shampoo & set thermal style, makeup application or facial. Walk-ins are welcome, or schedule an appointment by calling 216-584-2490.

Target: Ten percent off entire purchase through Nov. 11 for active duty military and veterans. More here.

Toys R Us: 15 percent off store purchase through Veterans Day with military ID. More here.

