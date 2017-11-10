FNTD Playoff Edition: Wildcats claw the Panthers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Night Touchdown's John Telich bundled up and headed to Bedford where the St. Ignatius Wildcats beat the Euclid Panthers 45-22. The Wildcats started out slow but turned it around in the second half where they scored 28 points in the third quarter. They were lead by Jack Welcsh who scored two touchdowns and finished the night with 10 carries for 74 yards. Junior running back Jahadge Floyd had 14 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Euclid's quarterback Aubrey Shabazz finished the night 8-of-20 for 174 yards.

The Wildcats will face the Mentor Cardinals next week.

