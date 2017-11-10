FNTD Playoff Edition: The Commissioner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Friday Night Touchdown Commissioner Dan Coughlin got out his hand warmers and hot chocolate and traveled to Parma where the Mentor Cardinals upset the St. Edward Eagles 21-13. Mentor was down 10-0 but got on the board when Elijah McDougall ran for an 8-yard touchdown in the second quarter. McDougall led the Cardinals with 121 yards on 15 carries. The Cardinals took the lead late in the second quarter when Tadas Tatarunas found Logan Shea for a touchdown. The Eagles would get a field goal in the fourth quarter but the Cardinals would answer scoring another touchdown to pad their lead.

The Eagles hurt themselves with penalties as they were flagged nine times for 101 yards including a touchdown which was called back.

Mentor will face St. Ignatius next week.

For more Friday Night Touchdown click here