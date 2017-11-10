Flakes are flying in Northeast Ohio: Send us your snow pics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNSON TOWNSHIP- The first snowfall of the season has arrived. Flurries have been flying in Lake County and parts of Geauga County Friday.

Above is video taken in Munson Township, showing the wintry conditions.

According to the FOX 8 weather team, the lake effect snow coverage will not be widespread at all. However, there may be enough to give people in and close to the traditional snow belt their first coating of snow…. up to an inch or two where snow showers persist today.



