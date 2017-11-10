Cleveland businessman stops thief, holds him at gunpoint until police arrive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained video and a 911 recording showing how a local businessman stopped a burglar and held him at gunpoint for police.

On the 911 call, you can hear Tim Bozak tell the suspect, "You…get up, I'm gonna shoot you. You grab the tire iron, I'm gonna shoot you.”

It happened in the early hours of last Sunday morning in the parking lot of The Repair Company, an auto repair shop at West 103rd and Madison in Cleveland.

Bozak, the owner, happened to be checking on his property when he noticed a car there with paper over the license plate. Bozak and a co-worker took a look around and found a man stealing tires from one of the cars on the lot.

"And he came out from between the cars with a tire iron. That's when I drew my gun on him 'cause he had the tire iron," said Bozak. He added, "And he's all in camo and hiding his face and everything, and he's got a tire iron in his hand. I just felt threatened." Bozak says he has had a concealed weapons permit for years.

In the background of the 911 call, you hear the suspect asking for mercy. Cleveland Police scrambled to the scene. They arrested the suspect. He’s now been charged with Breaking and Entering, and the case is going to a grand jury for more charges.

If you’re wondering about someone with a concealed weapons permit pulling a gun on someone in a case like this, the attorney general's office says you can't use deadly force simply to protect property. But you can use “reasonable” force.

The Repair Company has been hit time and again by thieves and vandals. Tim Bozak says if he has to do the same thing again, he would. He said, "Yeah, I would do the same thing. I gotta protect my assets, and I gotta protect my customers cars and my cars. That's a lot. We're a small business."

41.477057 -81.756825