Bikers escort 14-year-old girl to school after teen says she was bullied

WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A 14-year-old girl had a lot of support as she headed to her Texas high school on Friday.

Dozens of bikers escorted Christian Burk to school after she said she was bullied.

Christian’s mother, Dshannon Aday, told WFAA, her daughter is a survivor, not a victim. “We had a situation earlier this week where another child got up, walked across the room, and took a chunk of hair out of my child’s hair while she was doing her work.”

One of the bikers who rides with the Guardians of the Children motorcycle club said the goal is to give strength to children who are going through things like this.

WFAA reached out to the school district; due to privacy laws, they said they could not say if the accused bully had been punished or not. A school spokesperson told WFAA, the district emphasizes “anti-bullying throughout our curriculum on all campuses.”