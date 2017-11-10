× Baby found alive in home where parents lay dead from apparent overdose

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A three-month-old baby was found alive in a locked apartment where her parents had died from an apparent overdose.

According to Painesville police, officers were called at just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday to the 1288 W. Jackson St. apartment. They were checking on the welfare of a 29-year-old man and his 25-year-old girlfriend, along with their child.

When police got into the locked apartment, they found the parents dead.

The baby was found to be “alive and healthy.”

The child was released to her paternal grandmother.

The deaths appear to be drug-related, according to police.

The case is still under investigation.