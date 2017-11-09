Wisconsin wants to lower drinking age to 19

MADISON, Wisconsin — A trio of lawmakers in Wisconsin wants to lower the drinking age to 19.

According to WISC-TV in Madison, Republican state representatives Adam Jarchow, Cindi Duchow, and Rob Swearingen — the former Tavern League president — are sponsoring the bill.

“I think generally speaking that consenting adults should be able to engage in these kinds of activities without the government getting in the way,” Jarchow said. “I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can’t have a beer.”

The proposed law, which is in the early stages, will only go into effect if Wisconsin doesn’t lose federal highway funding as a result, the sponsors said.

“Part of the campaign promises that were made by the republicans in Congress and President Trump was that they were pro federalism, meaning they were pro-devolving federal power back to the states,” Jarchow said.

