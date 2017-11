Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cold air will begin to arrive in the late afternoon today.

Once the sun sets and the temperatures plunge, any rain showers that accompany the front will quickly change to snow showers and flurries in the traditional snow belt where a couple of inches of snow may accumulate away from the lake shore on Friday morning.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast:

