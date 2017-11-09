Watch live: Vigil held to remember two brothers killed in Ashtabula County car crash

​

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday evening to remember two brothers who were killed in a car crash on Wednesday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, was driving his brother, Jacob, 18, to school at just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They were traveling south on State Route 45 in Rome Township.

The car the brothers were in crossed over the center line and hit a truck that was traveling the opposite way on SR 45.

Both vehicles caught on fire and both Jonathan and Jacob were killed.

Friends of the teens organized Thursday night’s vigil at the gazebo near the intersection of State Route 45 and U.S. Route 6 in Rome Township.

41.616691 -80.876520