Senate candidate Roy Moore facing allegations of sexual misconduct with minors decades ago

WASHINGTON -- Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama is facing lurid allegations of sexual misconduct with minors decades ago — and an immediate backlash from party leaders demanding he get out of the race if the accusations prove true.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that an Alabama woman said Moore, then a 32-year-old assistant district attorney, had sexual contact with her when she was 14. Three other women interviewed by the Post said Moore, now 70, approached them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s.

The Moore campaign is denying the Post report as "the very definition of fake news and intentional defamation."

Moore himself has issued a fundraising appeal asking for emergency donations in a "spiritual battle."

Moore says he refuses to repeat their lies, and he's counting on the help of "God-fearing conservatives like you to stand with me at this critical moment."