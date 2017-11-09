× Prisoner who escaped police custody arrested in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND — A prisoner who escaped police custody over the weekend was arrested Thursday.

U.S. Marshals confirm Antwoine Thomas, 29, was taken into custody on Superior in East Cleveland.

Thomas escaped police custody on Saturday.

He was originally arrested November 1 on a charge of receiving stolen property. He requested to be taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment for seizures. He escaped out of a bathroom window.

But, once again, he is back in police custody.