New photo released of woman missing from Parma since 1990

PARMA, Ohio — Authorities have released an age-progression photo of a woman who went missing from Parma in 1990.

Elaine Johnson, who was 41 at the time of her disappearance, was last known to be at her home in the 5900 block of Stumph Road on Nov. 22, 1990.

Her money, credit cards and identification were found inside her apartment, but her keys were missing.

Her car was found in the apartment complex’s parking lot, and her clothing were in the laundry room, where her storage locker was open.

Today, she would be 68.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or whereabouts should contact the Parma Police Department at 440-885-1234 or Det. Joseph Duganier at 440-887-7337.

