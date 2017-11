Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- There is nothing like the flavor of a slice of turkey that has been deep fried! Chef Eric Wells from Skye LaRae's Culinary Service showed Fox 8's Wayne Dawson how easy it is to cook turkey with this method.

Chef Wells will be teaching a cooking class 'Thanksgiving in the South: Deep Fried Turkey' and you can click here for more information as well as information on other cooking classes offered by Skye LaRae's.