CANTON, Ohio- Authorities are holding a press conference this afternoon concerning what they are calling a large-scale narcotics investigation.

Their investigation has been going on for more than a year; law enforcement disrupted the operation on Wednesday.

A press conference with the FBI, DEA, along with Canton police, is scheduled for around 3 p.m. this afternoon.

