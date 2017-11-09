Don’t mess with these BFFs! 4-year-olds say they’re twins because of two perfect reasons

MIAMI, Fla. — These are two 4-year-olds you don’t want to mess with!

Jia Sarnicola and Zuri Copeland are more than 4-year-olds, they’re best friends who do everything together, including celebrate their birthdays; they were born two days apart.

This past June they had a joint birthday party and even dressed alike — saying they were twins.

But Jia’s mother posted on Facebook that a girl at the party told her daughter she and Zuri weren’t twins.

“Jia was crying after another little girl said to her, ‘there is no way you and Zuri are twins you don’t have the same color skin!’ Jia said, ‘you don’t know anything, we are twins because we have the same birthday and the same soul’,” Ashley Riggs Sarnicola said in the post.

Ashley told Buzzfeed she was shocked and pleased at their response.

So was social media.

Zuri’s sister Tweeted about the incident, and the tweet went viral. It’s been retweeted over 14,000 times, and it’s been liked over 65,000 times.

My sister and her bestfriend think that they’re twins because they have the same birthday and this was the outcome.. pic.twitter.com/x1dCZmIip3 — la loba (@vickto_willy) November 5, 2017