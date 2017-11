“Rehab Addict” host Nicole Curtis is speaking out about having to defend her choice to breastfeed her 30-month-old son.

People.com reports the decision is now also a factor in a two-year custody battle with her ex.

Shane Maguire accused her of continuing to breastfeed their son as a way to prevent him from spending time with the toddler.

Curtis says when it’s time for her son to wean, it will be his decision.

