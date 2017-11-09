Close encounter 50 years later: Woman relives night she says her dad saw ‘vehicle’ coming from sky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- UFOs and mysterious Men in Black make great characters in comic books and action films, but a Cleveland area author claims they’re also “very real.”

Taunia Derenberger-Bowman was just a little girl when her father’s terrifying close encounter captured national attention, and the questions continue to this day.

“My first recollection was dad walking into the house white as a sheet; very, very scared and I’d never seen my father like that,” said Taunia.

Woodrow “Woody” Derenberger was a loving husband, father and traveling sewing machine salesman.

November 2, 1966, he was driving home along I-77 S, between Marietta and Parkersburg, WV, when he reported seeing an unexplained “vehicle” coming down from the sky, and then stopping in front of his car on the berm.

“When I first seen it, out of the corner of my eye, I thought it was a car,” said Woody. “But then knew it wasn’t a car immediately because it was about 35 ft. long.”

What happened next changed the Derenberger family forever.

Taunia says, in the days, weeks and years that followed, her father interacted with an “alien” person from another planet, was visited by Men in Black and interrogated by the U.S. government.

She says the Army veteran, and church deacon was told to be quiet, but instead he did an extensive radio interview and wrote the book “Visitors from Lanulos.” The book continues to be sold worldwide and Taunia has written a 50th anniversary companion edition, but she says the family has never sought fortune or fame.

Woody just wanted the public to hear the truth, and eventually went into seclusion, but he maintained his story was true until his death.

“I know that I saw it; it was no figment of the imagination," said Woody.

