Brrr! Temperatures dropping as some may see snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The lake effect snow coverage will not be widespread at all; however, it may be enough to give people in and close to the traditional snow belt their first coating of snow -- up to an inch or two where snow showers persist on Friday.

Some of the coldest air ever seen in early November will move into New York and New England. While Ohio does not take a direct hit, we are close enough to the cold core to make our upcoming chill notable and perhaps even record-setting: The forecast low on Saturday morning is 20°F. The record low temperature for Saturday morning is 21°F set in 1957.

Check out those overnight temperatures into early Friday morning:

Temperatures recover from the deep chill this weekend, but very slowly.

Updates on the weather page.