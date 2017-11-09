× Sheriff: 20-year-old man with disabilities assaulted in group home over sandwich

AKRON-The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the allegations of violence towards a 20-year-old man with developmental disabilities inside a group home.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, staff members are accused of taking the victim to the basement of the facility, holding him against his will, and striking the victim several times with a broom handle back on Oct 26, 2017.

Investigators say it happened because the victim reportedly ate a sandwich which belonged to a staff member.

Deputies have arrested manager, Dominique Gladney, 23, program director, Octavious Thomason, 43, and employee Mennyon Davis, 26.

Additional charges and arrests are pending.