Accused baby killer back behind bars in Ashtabula  

ASHTABULA – Police sources say the man accused in connection with the rape and murder of a 13-month-old Conneaut girl is now in the Ashtabula County jail.

Joshua Gurto, 37, was taken into custody last month after he was spotted at a gas station near Pittsburgh .

He was brought back to Ashtabula County Thursday morning and is being held in the jail.

Gurto fled shortly after the girl was killed. Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley, 13 months, died after being found Oct. 7 with blunt force trauma to the head and trunk.

The Conneaut Law Director’s Office filed charges and obtained an arrest warrant for Gurto in Sereniti’s murder and rape. He is believed to be the boyfriend of the baby’s mother.

