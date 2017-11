Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - You're not going to want to miss the very first FOX 8 News in the Morning sleepover and it's at the 'A Christmas Story' House'!

Monday night, the FOX 8 News in the Morning anchors are sleeping in the house!

Tuesday morning, join us as we broadcast inside the house.. complete with surprise guests and, of course, the leg lamp!

**More on 'A Christmas Story' House**