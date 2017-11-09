2 hospitalized after police chase, crash in Akron

AKRON, Ohio -- Two drivers were taken to the hospital after an early morning chase and crash in Akron.

Just before 2 a.m., Akron police started chasing a stolen car.

When speeds hit 85 miles per hour, it was called off.

That's when the car hit a min-van at Arlington and Exchange streets, then smashed into a fire hydrant and two light poles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the mini-van had a felony warrant, so he'll be taken into custody once he's released from the hospital.

The driver of the stolen car also faces charges.