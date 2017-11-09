2 hospitalized after police chase, crash in Akron

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Two drivers were taken to the hospital after an early morning chase and crash in Akron.

Just before 2 a.m., Akron police started chasing a stolen car.

When speeds hit 85 miles per hour, it was called off.

That's when the car hit a min-van at Arlington and Exchange streets, then smashed into a fire hydrant and two light poles.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the mini-van had a felony warrant, so he'll be taken into custody once he's released from the hospital.

The driver of the stolen car also faces charges.

Stolen car crashed after being chased by Akron PD. Chase was canceled after hitting 85MPH. Car continued hitting minivan at Exchange & Arlington. Both drivers OK. Driver of van had warrants. Both in custody. @fox8news pic.twitter.com/GfSuPSWHia — Eric Hunker (@ehunker) November 9, 2017