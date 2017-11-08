Video shows masked gunmen storming Shaker Game Stop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It started out as a normal Thursday night.

"It was around 9:15. We were setting up for the new release of "Call of Duty" that was coming out that night," said assistant store manager Nick Denlinger.

Surveillance cameras were rolling November 2nd as three masked gunmen stormed the Game Stop store on Chagrin Boulevard in Shaker Heights.

"When they walked in, first thing I said was are you serious? I thought they were joking around.I thought they were wearing masks because they were cold," said Denlinger.

Denlinger, along with three other employees and four other customers, was dragged into the back room.

"They pulled us to the back and forced us to open our system door and they forced everyone to carry them to the car," said Denlinger.

Denlinger says they loaded up game consoles into a silver mini van that was waiting outside.

It was the same stolen mini-van that injured three Cleveland police officers late Monday night.

Police spotted the van around 10:30 p.m. on the city's east side.

After a 15-minute pursuit, the van eventually came to a stop at East 123rd and Buckeye.

Officers were able to arrest one suspect, Nayvonne Wilson, while another suspect took off in the van, dragging an officer several feet.

The mini van was eventually recovered at home on East 127th Street by a homeowner who found it in his backyard.