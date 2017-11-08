× Two brothers die in fiery Ashtabula County car crash

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Two brothers were killed Wednesday morning in a fiery car crash in Ashtabula County.

The State Highway Patrol tells Fox 8 that 19-year-old Jonathon Mulhauser was driving his 18-year-old brother Jacob to school just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, traveling south on State Route 45 in Rome Township. The car the brothers were in crossed over the center line and hit a truck that was traveling the opposite way on SR 45.

Both vehicles caught on fire and the Patrol says that both Mulhausers were fatally wounded.

No other details about the crash, including the condition of the other driver, were released. An investigation continues.