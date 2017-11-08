Show Info: November 8, 2017
Leen on Me Organizing
It’s a gift that will actually get used!
www.LeenOnMeOrganizing.com
Gervasi Vineyard
Andy Codispoti, the winemaker at Gervasi Vineyard, joined us this morning!
1700 55th Street NE
Canton, OH 44721
330.497.1000
www.gervasivineyard.com
Service Wet Grinding Company
One of the most dangerous things in the kitchen is a dull knife!
Sharp Knife Rental
1867 Prospect Avenue, Cleveland
216 771 4874
http://www.sharperamerica.com
Timeless By Design
They’ve taken the guess work out of decorating!
286 West Greenwich Road
Seville, OH 44273
www.HomeFarmGoods.com
Frank’s Bratwurst
All this week we’re celebrating the West Side Market!
216-344-2180
http://westsidemarket.org/vendor/franks-bratwurst/
Books-A-Million
Want to know best books to give this holiday season? Find them here!
3230 Westgate Mall,
Fairview Park, OH 44126
(216) 706-5018
www.booksamillion.com
Discount Drug-Mart
It’s time to talk about your health care!
https://discount-drugmart.com/