CLEVELAND- If you're ready for snow, you could get your wish.

Here's a look at what's on the way:

Thursday afternoon: Some showers

Thursday night: Some snow and mixed precipitation, especially near the lake; inland could pick up some snow.

Friday morning: A snow band develops in Ashtabula, Lake, Geauga counties. Very preliminary snowfall amounts are showing up as a couple of inches at this time. Stay up on the very latest here on FOX8.com and on FOX 8 News.

