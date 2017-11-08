Police looking for man who robbed Subway, pointed gun at employees while wearing mask

CLEVELAND- The Second District of Cleveland police is asking for your help identifying a man who robbed a Subway restaurant.

The suspect, seen in surveillance photos, was wearing a mask during the robbery.

On Monday, he walked into the Clark Avenue store, carrying a gun.

Police say he walked around the counter and pointed the gun at store employees. The suspect told them to put their phones on the counter and to open the safe.

The victim opened the register and the suspect took the money and ran off.

He is described as a white male, 5’10”-6′ tall, and 300 pounds.

If anyone has any knowledge of this crime, please contact Detective Janet Murphy at email JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us or call 216-623-5218.