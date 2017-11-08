Murder victim found in Maple Heights park identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A man found fatally shot in Stafford Park Monday morning has been identified.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the man is 24-year-old Kylan McKenzie.

Maple Heights police and investigators with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are handling the case.

Sources confirmed to the FOX 8 I-Team on Monday that McKenzie had been shot. The Maple Heights Police Department had previously asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Further details about the investigation were not immediately released.

