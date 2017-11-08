Man told Strongsville police he shot his hand off, police investigate possible alleged use of explosives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE - The Fox 8 I -Team has uncovered an investigation into the alleged use of explosives at a home in the city, following a troubling 9-1-1 call.

"I blew my left hand off," the man told a 9-1-1 dispatcher around 7:45 p.m. Oct. 28. "I blew it off with my gun, and I am bleeding to death. "

The man told the dispatcher he was in the garage at the time, and the gun was in the house. He also did not want anyone going inside his home.

"Don't let anyone in the house, don't let anyone in the house," the man can be heard telling the dispatcher.

The man was seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

According to a Strongsville police report , officers confiscated two flip phones, a laptop, and a recipe for ETN, an explosive compound.

Neighbors said they often heard loud bangs coming from the house.

" I would like to know what he was doing, " said Sally McGowan, who lived near the man. "My brother-in-law lives next door to me and he did hear it, it shook his house actually. "

Police cannot discuss the case at this time because it remains under investigation.

No charges have been filed, and the man remains hospitalized.

Neighbors say they are hoping to learn more.

"I am concerned, " McGowan said. "I am still concerned because I don't know what's going on. "