Man indicted for murder of Strongsville teacher

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- A Cuyahoga County grand jury has indicted Jeffrey Scullin Jr. for the murder of Melinda Pleskovic, a Strongsville middle school teacher.

Scullin, 20, lived with the family and was Pleskovic's future son-in-law; he was set to marry her daughter on Oct. 28.

The prosecutor's office said on Oct. 23, after Scullin had dinner with Melinda's husband, they returned home and found the victim lying on the kitchen floor.

The 49-year-old died from numerous stab wounds and multiple gunshot wounds.

Scullin was arrested on Oct. 31.

He is charged with aggravated murder; murder; two counts of felonious assault; tampering with evidence; making false alarms; and endangering children, which pertains to Scullin's one-year-old daughter.

"The brutal murder of Melinda Pleskovic has been very difficult for her family and the Strongsville community. I hope they take comfort in the fact that when a crime of this nature occurs, local, state, and federal agencies close ranks and work together as one. I would like to thank the Strongsville Police Department, FBI, and Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, as well as the employees of my office, whose efforts led us to today’s indictment," said prosecutor, Michael O'Malley.

