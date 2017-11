Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Know anyone who loves ranch dressing... a lot?

This may be a perfect Christmas gift for someone.

A food web store called Flavour Gallery is selling a keg of ranch dressing. According to the company's website, it can hold 5 liters of the dressing.

The site also says the keg has a special inside coating that keeps the ranch tasting fresh. It also says it includes a year supply of Hidden Valley Ranch. The price is 50 bucks.

