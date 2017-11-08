Driver charged with hitting, killing baby in stroller enters not guilty plea

CLEVELAND — The driver accused of striking a woman who was pushing her 1-year-old son in a stroller back in September entered a not guilty plea through his lawyer in Cleveland Municipal Court today.

Daniel Fortney is charged with vehicular manslaughter, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

Cleveland police say he was driving a utility truck which suddenly swerved off Green Road, then plowed into a mother and baby who were off the road. The truck then swerved back across the road and hit a tree.

Troyonn Berger, 1, was killed.

At the time, police said the driver did not appear to be impaired or speeding.

